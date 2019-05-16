Caputo, Angelina 17/06/1920 - 07/05/2019 98 years young We little knew the day that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you The day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always at our side. Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same, But as God calls us one by one The chain will link again. Love always and forever Your loving Daughter Camille. Son-in-law Vic. Grandchildren Marisa, Conrad, Angelica, Lucas, Emilia, Josh. Great Grandchildren Blake, Eve, Elliot and Flynn. A Mass of Christian burial was held for Angelina on the 14th of May







Published in The Recorder on May 16, 2019