Notice CAPUTO Angelina One Month Mind Mass at St Mark's Cathedral Sunday 16th June, 2019 Time: 10.30 am 17/06/1920 - 07/05/2019 Camille, Vic and families sincerely thank all family, friends and Meschke Funerals for your love and support. Our beautiful mum Angelina and guardian angel. If roses grow in heaven Lord please pick a bunch for us, place them in her arms and tell her they are from us. Tell her we love and miss her. When she turns to smile place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Mum you are our shining star from heaven above. Forever in our hearts Camille and Vic, adored by all her grandchildren and great-grand children. Lina, when I married your brother life threw in a wonderful gift in the package. That was you my sister-in-law, my best friend to laugh with and hold so many precious memories this made us truly sisters. Loved forever, Rosie. Published in The Recorder on June 13, 2019