|
|
|
WAUCHOPE, Sr Carmel sgs Funeral Mass for SR CARMEL WAUCHOPE SGS will be celebrated at Santa Maria College Chapel, Wardrop Grove, Northcote tomorrow Friday March 22, 2019 at 10.00 a.m. Following refreshments the Funeral will leave for Burial at Fawkner Memorial Park, Sydney Road, Fawkner. A Vigil Service will be held at Santa Maria College Chapel, Wardrop Grove, Northcote this evening, Thursday March 21, 2019 commencing at 5.00 p.m. North Melbourne (03)9328 3999 www.tobinbrothers.com.au
Published in The Recorder on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More