Tobin Brothers Funerals
throughout Melbourne and across Victoria, Victoria
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Fawkner Memorial Park
Sydney Road
Sister Carmel WAUCHOPE sgs

Sister Carmel WAUCHOPE sgs Notice
WAUCHOPE, Sr. Carmel sgs Died peacefully at Northern Hospital Epping on 12th March 2019. A faith-filled and much loved member of the Sisters of the Good Samaritan for 70 years. Daughter of Andrew Gilbert (Bert) and Annie Melinda (Peg) Wauchope (née McBride) - (both dec). Sister of Father Bill, Brian, Peter, John (all dec), Geraldine and Frank. A contemplative and humble woman remembered for her gracious hospitality and heartfelt compassion towards the poor, refugees and asylum seekers. May she Rest In Peace.
Published in The Recorder on Mar. 21, 2019
