Murdoch, Cheryl Ann (nee Rich) 11/12/1957 - 1/6/2019 On the morning of Saturday June 1st, as the clouds parted to show stunning blue skies and the sun shone down brightly, the world lost the gentlest of souls and the kindest of hearts. A woman who loved shopping but lived for family. Always up for a chat, to be a shoulder to cry on and prepared to travel thousands of kilometres to support her children if they needed help. Family were her life. As a family we sat with her through her final hours, letting her know we loved her, as she did us, passing peacefully in her sleep. Taken too young, she will be missed and forever in our memories. Published in The Recorder on June 6, 2019