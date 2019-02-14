Notices Resources More Obituaries for Ella FRY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ella Lina FRY

Notice Fry, Ella Lina The Relatives and Friends of the late ELLA LINA FRY are invited to attend her Funeral Mass, to be conducted at St Marks Cathedral, Gertrude Street, Port Pirie on THIS DAY, Thursday February 14th at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to St Josephs House, envelopes will be available at the church. Please wear bright coloured clothing. A private cremation will take place. MESCHKE FUNERALS A.F.D.A. PORT PIRIE 86330007 Published in The Recorder on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Notify Friends and Family Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary. To: *Invalid To Email From: *Invalid From Email Message: Optional Please provide me with special offers and discounts from Legacy.com and selected partners. Emails will be sent directly from Legacy.com. We respect your privacy and will not sell your information to a third party. You may opt out at any time. See privacy policy for details. Your email was sent successfully. Return to the obituary

Send another email



Share

There was an error sending your email. Please try again. We apologize for the inconvenience.