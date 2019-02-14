|
|
|
Fry, Ella Lina The Relatives and Friends of the late ELLA LINA FRY are invited to attend her Funeral Mass, to be conducted at St Marks Cathedral, Gertrude Street, Port Pirie on THIS DAY, Thursday February 14th at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to St Josephs House, envelopes will be available at the church. Please wear bright coloured clothing. A private cremation will take place. MESCHKE FUNERALS A.F.D.A. PORT PIRIE 86330007
Published in The Recorder on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More