Warner, Iola Ann (nee Measday) 23/6/1936 - 9/3/2019 Aged 82 years Loving wife of Barry for 61 years. Mother and mother In-Law of Peter and Linda, Ngaire and Colin, Graham and Cathy, Michelle and Chris, Sharon and Vince. Nanna of 16 Grandchildren and 16 Great-grandchildren. Your love of family is an inspiration to us all. We all love and miss you. Rest In Peace. If I did anything right in my life, it was when I gave my heart to you. You were not only my wife, you were my Soulmate. Love always Barry xo A beautiful woman whose family was her life. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Friend. You will always be in our hearts Mum. Peter, Linda, Paige and Kirsten xoxo Mum, words can't describe the emptiness and sorrow that we are feeling. Now at peace with your family. Give them a hug for us. I will treasure the times we spent together. Our family chain has broken, Until we meet again. Love always and forever xoxo Ngaire and Colin. Our precious Nanna and Grandma has gone to sleep. We love you and will miss you dearly. We will look for you in rainbows. Melissa, Hannah, Tegan, Codey, Gerry, Michael, Georgia, Meteha, Danniella, Marcus, Tyson, Tahlia, Annabelle, Xander, Braxton, Corbyn and Elara. xoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxox God closed your eyes and took your hand, it doesn't seem fair. We will miss you Mum. You will always be in our thoughts and in our hearts you will stay. A wonderful loving Mum, Grandma and Great-Grandma of Graham, Cathy, Matt, Maddison, Josh, Jen, Ben, Ellen, Knox and Olivia xoxoxoxoxo Words can't express how much we love you and miss you already. Michelle, Chris, Nicole, Rory, Adam, Jasmine, Jett, Ayden, Amythest, Samuel and Eli. xoxoxoxoxoxo Mum, you are the strongest woman I know. You fought hard to stay with us, But we had to let you go. We will miss you every day. Love you to the moon and back. Sharon, Vince, Daniel, Rachel and Brayden. xoxox