|
|
FISHER Joan Dorothy (nee Smidt) 19.10.1930 - 1.5.2019 Passed away peacefully at the Port Pirie Hospital Palliative Suite, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Harold (Snapper, dec), Cherished Mum of Suzanne and Steve, Julie and Gary Adored Nana of Katrina, Emma and Steve, Bianca, Brooke and Chris. Nana-Nana of Jayde, Brayden, Laila, Giordana, Lucas, Blake, Elliot, Lily and Audrina. Loved sister of Eileen (dec), Kay, Joy, Ross and their families. Forever loved, forever missed. Sleep Peacefully Mum. Hoo-Roo pink hair lady in the Premier Joan's cremation service was held on Tuesday
Published in The Recorder on May 9, 2019