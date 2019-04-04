Home
SLATTERY, Kerry John 04/06/1949 - 25/03/2019 Beloved husband and best friend of Jill. Dearly loved father and mentor to Kellie and Mia. Admired and respected father-in-law of Joel and Conor. Adored grandfather of Isabella, Lara, Finn and Liam. A true gentleman whose kindness extended to all he met. Whilst the world is poorer for the loss of an exceptional man, Heaven is richer for the gain of a beautiful Angel. Kerry was laid to rest in the Port Pirie Cemetery on Monday
Published in The Recorder on Apr. 4, 2019
