Moore, Vera (nee Pearson) 23rd April 1925 - 15th March 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother and Nana. Dearly loved partner of David Peacock (deceased) for 55 years. Loved by Barbara and Alan (deceased), Andrew and Waun, Diane (deceased), Pam and Jim, Naomi and Simon. Cherished Nana of 15 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren. To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.
Published in The Recorder on Mar. 21, 2019