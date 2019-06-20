Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvette BATESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvette Lynne BATESON

Notice Condolences

Yvette Lynne BATESON Notice
Bateson, Yvette Lynne 31/3/63 - 6/6/2019 Dearly loved Daughter of Raylee and John (both dec). Much loved Partner of John. Adored Mother and Mother-in-law to McKenzie and Mike, Kym and Christopher. Loved Nanna and Great Nanna to Jordyn, Tate and Violet. Cherished Sister to Debra (dec), Lenny and Michelle, Troy and Joyleen, Choppy, Ben and Leonnie. Treasured Aunty to Chad, Danni, Matt, Ash, Holli, Ryley, Kelsea, Ethan, Sydney, Sophie and Nathan. Much loved Great Aunty to many.
Published in The Recorder on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.