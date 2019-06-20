|
|
Bateson, Yvette Lynne 31/3/63 - 6/6/2019 Dearly loved Daughter of Raylee and John (both dec). Much loved Partner of John. Adored Mother and Mother-in-law to McKenzie and Mike, Kym and Christopher. Loved Nanna and Great Nanna to Jordyn, Tate and Violet. Cherished Sister to Debra (dec), Lenny and Michelle, Troy and Joyleen, Choppy, Ben and Leonnie. Treasured Aunty to Chad, Danni, Matt, Ash, Holli, Ryley, Kelsea, Ethan, Sydney, Sophie and Nathan. Much loved Great Aunty to many.
Published in The Recorder on June 20, 2019