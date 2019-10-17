|
WAUCHOPE Brenda Dawn Formerly of Port Pirie. Passed away in Adelaide on 8th October, 2019. Aged 95 years. A loving, kind, gentle Mother to Gaynor, Jeffrey, Helen, and loved Mother-in-law to Wayne, Aileen (Dec) and Steve. Much-loved Grandmother to Matt, Jarrad, Daniel, Jade, Kane, Deanna, Sean, Haydn and their partners. Treasured Great-grandmother to Jason, Isaac, Indira, Mila, Marley, Finn, Dylan, Shanaya and Tyson. At last with her much loved husband, Andrew. Brenda was laid to rest in the Port Pirie Cemetery on Monday.
Published in The Recorder on Oct. 17, 2019