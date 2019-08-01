Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Imelda VIZARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imelda Catherine VIZARD

Add a Memory
Imelda Catherine VIZARD In Memoriam
VIZARD, Imelda Catherine (nee Anderson) Died 1/8/47, 43 years old 72 years ago today Imelda Died. When you left I was frail and small, I knew you well yet not at all. When you fell from grace No one to cushion your fall. The death certificate was harsh and unforgiving, It stated "Imelda was no longer living." Parts were left blank which made me think, were those parts written in invisible ink? Imelda my dear, as you lay there dying. Today only three of her children survive. Elvia, Iris and Albert. R.I.P.
Published in The Recorder on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Imelda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.