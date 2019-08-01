|
|
VIZARD, Imelda Catherine (nee Anderson) Died 1/8/47, 43 years old 72 years ago today Imelda Died. When you left I was frail and small, I knew you well yet not at all. When you fell from grace No one to cushion your fall. The death certificate was harsh and unforgiving, It stated "Imelda was no longer living." Parts were left blank which made me think, were those parts written in invisible ink? Imelda my dear, as you lay there dying. Today only three of her children survive. Elvia, Iris and Albert. R.I.P.
Published in The Recorder on Aug. 1, 2019