JOHN TURCI

JOHN TURCI Notice
TURCI John The Relatives and Friends of the late John Turci are advised that his Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Marks Cathedral, Gertrude Street, Port Pirie, on THIS DAY, Thursday, July 4th at 2.00pm. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 1.45pm. Following the Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Port Pirie Cemetery for the Committal. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartbeat, envelopes will be available at the Church. MESCHKE FUNERALS A.F.D.A. PORT PIRIE 86330007
Published in The Recorder on July 4, 2019
