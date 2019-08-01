|
Connor, Mervyn Passed away peacefully in the Port Pirie Hospital on 25/07/2019 Aged 86 years. Darling Husband of Vanda. Much loved Father of Julie (dec), Mandy and Tub (dec), Paul (dec), Mark and Kirsten. Adored Pa of Matthew, Tyson, Dylan, Fabian, Ethan, Isaiah, Dani, Jenna and Alyce. Special Great-Pa of Ivy. Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will. Forever in our hearts. Mervyn was laid to rest in the Port Pirie Cemetery on Tuesday.
Published in The Recorder on Aug. 1, 2019