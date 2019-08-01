Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mervyn CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervyn CONNOR

Add a Memory
Mervyn CONNOR Notice
Connor, Mervyn Passed away peacefully in the Port Pirie Hospital on 25/07/2019 Aged 86 years. Darling Husband of Vanda. Much loved Father of Julie (dec), Mandy and Tub (dec), Paul (dec), Mark and Kirsten. Adored Pa of Matthew, Tyson, Dylan, Fabian, Ethan, Isaiah, Dani, Jenna and Alyce. Special Great-Pa of Ivy. Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will. Forever in our hearts. Mervyn was laid to rest in the Port Pirie Cemetery on Tuesday.
Published in The Recorder on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mervyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.