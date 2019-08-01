Home
Michael Ross NUNAN


1973 - 2004
Michael Ross NUNAN In Memoriam
Nunan, Michael Ross 25/12/1973 - 5/8/2004 In memory of a man who was capable of extraordinary love and that was loved greatly in return. It's been 15 years of not hearing your voice, there was no time for goodbyes, a million tears we have cried when strolling through memory lane as It's hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. Remembering you is easy we do it everyday, missing you is the heartache that never goes away. Your life a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. You would be so proud, first grandchild this year, so much you have missed out on. Love today, tomorrow and always Emma, Nathan, Reilly and Michael XXXX



logo
Published in The Recorder on Aug. 1, 2019
