Meschke Funerals
122 Florence Street
Port Pirie, South Australia 5540
8633 0007
Lodge, Vida The Family and Friends of the late VIDA LODGE are invited to attend her Funeral service, to be held in the Lighthouse Church Port Pirie Uniting, The Terrace, Port Pirie on Friday, November 8th at 2.00pm. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the Port Pirie Cemetery for the committal. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Barunga Village, envelopes will be available at the Church. MESCHKEFUNERALS A.F.D.A. Port Pirie 86330007
Published in The Recorder on Nov. 7, 2019
